Virginia and Delaware shut bars as U.S. coronavirus cases surge
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during a news conference on June 4 in Richmond. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
The governors of Virginia and Delaware announced on Tuesday they were adjusting plans to restart their economies from restrictive measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: They join several other states in readjusting or pausing reopening plans in response to soaring COVID-19 cases across the U.S.
- Leading health officials are sounding the alarm at the spikes after several states' economies were quick to reopen, though Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force disputes this was a factor.
Driving the news: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement that bars will not join the state's third phase of reopening as planned on Wednesday, taking a "cautious approach" in an attempt to prevent the kinds of rises seen in other states.
- "[O]ur hospitalization rates have fallen, our percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward, and we are conducting more than 10,000 tests each day," Northam said. "We want these trends to continue."
- Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) earlier issued a modification to the state of emergency that orders the closure of bars at popular beach spots, including in Rehoboth and Dewey, effective at 8:00 a.m. on July 1.
"We have a little bit of a fire that’s been starting in our beach communities, and we need to put it out."— Carney's news conference remarks
The big picture: Other states to announce they're halting reopening plans include:
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said on June 29 all bars, clubs, movie theaters, waterparks and gyms must close for 30 days.
- In Arkansas, almost two weeks on from allowing for two-thirds capacity in restaurants and other businesses to reopen, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said on June 25 the state had paused plans to further restart the economy, per AP.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered seven counties on June 28 to shut down bars, including Los Angeles County, per the Los Angeles Times. Restaurants that serve alcohol and bars that serve food are exempt from this order.
- Florida authorities ordered bars to stop serving alcohol on June 26, effective immediately. But Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on June 30 he would not state would not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the COVID-19 spread.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced on June 29 that the state would indefinitely postpone indoor dining — originally set to resume on July 1.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order for all bars to close and restaurants to reduce their capacity from 75% to 50% on June 26.
Of note: NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned on June 30 that some states were "skipping over" checkpoints in the federal reopening guidelines and that this is leading to new hotspots in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona.
- Fauci said at the Senate committee hearing he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting up to 100,000 new cases a day.
- Top CDC official Anne Schuchat warned on June 29, "This is really the beginning, and what we hope is that we can take it seriously and slow the transmission."
