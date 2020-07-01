Virginia and Delaware shut bars as U.S. coronavirus cases surge

The governors of Virginia and Delaware announced on Tuesday they were adjusting plans to restart their economies from restrictive measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: They join several other states in readjusting or pausing reopening plans in response to soaring COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

Leading health officials are sounding the alarm at the spikes after several states' economies were quick to reopen, though Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force disputes this was a factor.

Driving the news: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement that bars will not join the state's third phase of reopening as planned on Wednesday, taking a "cautious approach" in an attempt to prevent the kinds of rises seen in other states.

"[O]ur hospitalization rates have fallen, our percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward, and we are conducting more than 10,000 tests each day," Northam said. "We want these trends to continue."

Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) earlier issued a modification to the state of emergency that orders the closure of bars at popular beach spots, including in Rehoboth and Dewey, effective at 8:00 a.m. on July 1.

"We have a little bit of a fire that’s been starting in our beach communities, and we need to put it out."

The big picture: Other states to announce they're halting reopening plans include:

Of note: NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned on June 30 that some states were "skipping over" checkpoints in the federal reopening guidelines and that this is leading to new hotspots in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Fauci said at the Senate committee hearing he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting up to 100,000 new cases a day.

Top CDC official Anne Schuchat warned on June 29, "This is really the beginning, and what we hope is that we can take it seriously and slow the transmission."

