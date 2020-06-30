Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee on Tuesday that states are "skipping over" coronavirus reopening guidelines — and that many of the new infections from young people could be potentially deadly to others.

The big picture: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona that have hot spots. Fauci forewarned the consequences of reopening too soon during his previous congressional testimony last month.

Yes, but: Fauci noted that states and localities that "did it right" regarding reopening still had individuals who engaged in an "all or none phenomenon" — disregarding social-distancing measures and face mask usage while out socially.

What he's saying: "I think we need to emphasize the responsibility that we have both as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic that we all have to play a part in that."

"We've got to get that message out that we're all in this together, and if we're going to contain this, we've got to contain it together," Fauci added.

