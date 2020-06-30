1 hour ago - Health

Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints

Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee on Tuesday that states are "skipping over" coronavirus reopening guidelines — and that many of the new infections from young people could be potentially deadly to others.

The big picture: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona that have hot spots. Fauci forewarned the consequences of reopening too soon during his previous congressional testimony last month.

  • Yes, but: Fauci noted that states and localities that "did it right" regarding reopening still had individuals who engaged in an "all or none phenomenon" — disregarding social-distancing measures and face mask usage while out socially.

What he's saying: "I think we need to emphasize the responsibility that we have both as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic that we all have to play a part in that."

  • "We've got to get that message out that we're all in this together, and if we're going to contain this, we've got to contain it together," Fauci added.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced plans Monday to send a team to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, as he warned the pandemic is "far from over" and "is actually speeding up."

By the numbers: More than 505,500 people have died from the virus and over 10.3 million have tested positive worlwide. More than 5.2 million have recovered.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Health

Arizona governor orders bars, theaters, gyms to close for 30 days

Doug Ducey. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced at a press conference Monday that he is ordering bars, clubs, movie theaters, waterparks and gyms to close for 30 days in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Arizona, which has reported more than 3,000 new cases in five of the last seven days, is one of several states that has been forced to put its reopening plans on pause as the outbreak has accelerated across the Sun Belt.

Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

Kansas becomes latest state to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced in a statement on Monday that people in Kansas will be required to wear face masks while in public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving the news: The order, effective this Friday, comes as several states are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases following local economies reopening from lockdown.

