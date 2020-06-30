Updated 2 mins ago - Health

Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: More than 50% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

Driving the news: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged people to stay home last week to fight the "rampant" spread of COVID-19, as the state paused its reopening. Abbott said in a Friday interview that he regretted how quickly bars were allowed to reopen in the state.

What he's saying: When asked by reporters on Tuesday if he would tell people to stay home as Abbott did, DeSantis explained that social distancing has been recommended throughout the state's reopening and that protecting the elderly and vulnerable are the state's priorities.

  • "We're not going back, closing things. I don't think that that's really what's driving it, people going to a business is not what's driving it," DeSantis said. "I think when you see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural."
  • "We're open, we know who we need to protect, most of the folks in those younger demographics, although we want them to be mindful of what's going on, are just simply much much less at risk than the folks who are in those older age groups."

Where it stands: Florida's current phase of reopening does not put a limit on how many visitors can be in stores or gyms and allows bars to serve half as many guests as they normally would, although the state has suspended on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars. Social distancing is encouraged at all businesses.

  • Daily fatalities reported in the state have declined since last Thursday, per the state's health department. Florida recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus infections last Friday.
  • The state has reported over 3,500 deaths, more than 14,500 hospitalizations and over 152,00 confirmed cases.

Fauci says he's "concerned" about "disturbing surge" of infections in Texas, Florida and Arizona

Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints

Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee on Tuesday that states are "skipping over" coronavirus reopening guidelines — and that many of the new infections from young people could be potentially deadly to others.

More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona that have hot spots. Fauci forewarned the consequences of reopening too soon during his previous congressional testimony last month.

Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, "I'm very concerned and not satisfied with what's going on because we're going in the wrong direction."

The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly "if this does not turn around," Fauci said. He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put "the entire country at risk" and "clearly we don't have this under control."

Arizona governor orders bars, theaters, gyms to close for 30 days

Doug Ducey. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced at a press conference Monday that he is ordering bars, clubs, movie theaters, waterparks and gyms to close for 30 days in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Arizona, which has reported more than 3,000 new cases in five of the last seven days, is one of several states that has been forced to put its reopening plans on pause as the outbreak has accelerated across the Sun Belt.

