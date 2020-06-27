20 mins ago - Health

Texas governor regrets opening bars during coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Sergio Flores/AFP/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, "If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars," as he observes the "aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spread..." in a radio interview on Friday cited by The Texas Tribune.

Why it matters: Texas has seen a recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state moved toward reopening, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Abbott allowed bars to reopen starting May 22, at 25% indoor capacity. His shift in tone could be one of many as other states also experience case count spikes and a possible second wave.

  • The uptick in cases prompted Abbott to announce on Friday that all bars in Texas will close and restaurants must decrease capacity from 75% to 50%.
  • There are over 140,000 confirmed cases in Texas, per Johns Hopkins University.
  • Still, Abbott has not implemented a statewide mask mandate.

What he's saying: Abbott said a "bar setting, in reality, just doesn't work with a pandemic," adding that people "go to bars to get close and to drink and to socialize, and that's the kind of thing that stokes the spread of the coronavirus."

The other side: Bar owners in Texas have expressed concern over the safety of their employees and how their businesses will fare amid the COVID-19 fallout, AP reports.

  • Sean Kennedy, a spokesperson for the National Restaurant Association, said his organization told officials that the hospitality industry is “just looking for consistency, transparency and forward-looking rules.”

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge

Restaurant in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Friday for all bars to close by 12 p.m. today and that restaurants must decrease their capacity from 75% to 50% due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Abbott's orders could signal a beginning of second wave re-closures by states.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, causing changes in their state's reopening measures or mandating facial coverings in public.

The big picture: Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 9,835,807 — Total deaths: 495,020 — Total recoveries — 4,972,750Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m ET: 2,467,874 — Total deaths: 125,039 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Public health: Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  5. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers amid coronavirus.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow