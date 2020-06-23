1 hour ago - Health

Fauci says he's "concerned" about "disturbing surge" of infections in Texas, Florida and Arizona

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said during congressional testimony Tuesday that he is concerned about the "disturbing surge" of new coronavirus cases in several states across the U.S., including Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Why it matters: Fauci warned that the "next few weeks will be critical" to contain the new outbreaks and that states must have "must have the manpower, the system, the testing to identify, isolate and contact trace."

What he's saying: Fauci said the new case numbers are a combination of states processing more coronavirus tests and an increase of community spread in metropolitan areas.

  • "That's something I'm really quite concerned about. And you know that. This is something that's been in the press over the past couple of days. We were going down from 30,000 [new cases per day] to 25,000 to 20,000, and then we sort of stayed kind of flat, but now we're going up. A couple of days ago there were 30,000 new infections. That's very troublesome to me."
  • "If you look at how we've been hit, we've been hit badly. I mean, anybody who looks at the numbers — we've had now over 120,000 deaths, and we've had two and a half million infections. So, it's a serious situation."
  • "In some respects, we've done very well. Right now, for example, the New York metropolitan area, which has been hit extraordinarily hard, has done well in bringing the cases down and using guidelines that we have very carefully together in a step-wise fashion to try and carefully reopen their city and their state."

The big picture: On Saturday, the country reported 33,000 new cases, the highest total since May 1.

  • In many states, including Arizona, Texas, North Carolina and Alabama, the new infections are outpacing the growth in testing, meaning the surges are not solely attributable to increased testing.

Jun 21, 2020 - Health

U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1

Front-line worker receiving a free haircut in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The U.S. on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest total since May 1, CNBC reports, citing Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: It's a sign that the outbreak isn't slowing down nationwide, even as the number of new cases in original hotspots like New York continues to drop. States like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona are reporting a surge of infections as they move to fully reopen parts of the economy and return to normal life.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci says Trump has never told coronavirus task force to slow down testing

Anthony Fauci and three other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified to Congress Tuesday that President Trump has never told them to slow down coronavirus testing, and that the U.S. "will in fact be doing more testing" as infections continue to surge in a number of states.

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that President Trump's claim at a rally on Saturday that he asked to slow down testing because it results in a higher confirmed case count was "tongue-in-cheek." Trump said on Tuesday, however, that the comments were not a joke, telling reporters: "I don't kid."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 17, 2020 - Health

Fauci: U.S. still in first wave of coronavirus pandemic

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci during an April coronavirus briefing at the White House. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with the Daily Beast against holding events like President Trump's upcoming rally and stressed that the U.S. is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

What he's saying: "We are seeing infections to a greater degree than they had previously seen in certain states, including states in the southwest and in the south," Fauci told the Daily Beast. "I don't like to talk about a second wave right now, because we haven't gotten out of our first wave."

