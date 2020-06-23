21 mins ago - Health

Fauci says Trump has never told coronavirus task force to slow down testing

Anthony Fauci and three other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified to Congress Tuesday that President Trump has never told them to slow down coronavirus testing, and that the U.S. "will in fact be doing more testing" as infections continue to surge in a number of states.

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that President Trump's claim at a rally on Saturday that he asked to slow down testing because it results in a higher confirmed case count was "tongue-in-cheek." Trump said on Tuesday, however, that the comments were not a joke, telling reporters: "I don't kid."

  • Trump described coronavirus testing as "a double-edged" sword, claiming it accounts for the country's 2.3 million reported cases — the largest case load the world.
  • Last week, Trump called testing "overrated" and said it "makes us look bad."

What they're saying:

"I and my colleagues, to my knowledge, I know that none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That is just a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing as you have heard from the admiral. We will specifically identify people to isolate and contact trace, but more surveillance if you want to get your arms around and understand exactly what is going on in community spread. We are going to be doing more testing, not less."
— NIAID director Anthony Fauci
"As Dr. Fauci said, all of us continue to be committed to increasing timely access to testing. We have made marked improvement. We still have a ways to go. One of the key things as Tony mentioned is expanding surveillance because of the non-symptomatic nature of the infection. We are looking at ways it could substantially impact testing. We are doing 500,000 or 600,000 tests a day. We are continuing to try and enhance testing."
— CDC director Robert Redfield

Between the lines: Fauci told the Wall Street Journal this week that higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing," despite what Trump has claimed.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Top World Health Organization official Mike Ryan said Monday coronavirus cases are soaring "because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time and across the whole world."

The big picture: Ryan said the surge in Latin America, and Brazil in particular, was "worrying." "Some of that increase may be attributed to increased testing," he said. "But we do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon."

People of color have less access to coronavirus testing

Adapting Peter Walker and Kyle Slugg’s analysis of URISA’s GISCorpsCoders Against COVID, Esri, U.S. Census data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, areas with largely white populations have had access to more testing sites than communities that are predominantly made up of people of color.

Why it matters: Black and Latino people are already more susceptible to infection and serious illness, and racial disparities in testing only contribute to that problem.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Increases in new novel coronavirus cases were reported in 29 U.S. states and territories on Monday, but officials are pushing ahead with reopening local economies, the Washington Post reports.

Zoom in: Florida passed 100,000 reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173. Seven states now have more than 100,000 reported cases since the pandemic began.

