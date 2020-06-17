25 mins ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. still in first wave of coronavirus pandemic

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci during an April coronavirus briefing at the White House. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with the Daily Beast against holding events like President Trump's upcoming rally and stressed that the U.S. is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

What he's saying: "We are seeing infections to a greater degree than they had previously seen in certain states, including states in the southwest and in the south," Fauci told the Daily Beast. "I don't like to talk about a second wave right now, because we haven't gotten out of our first wave."

  • Asked if he would attend President Trump's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fauci replied: "I’m in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not," said the 79-year-old infectious diseases expert, adding that for safety considerations "outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd."

Why it matters: Fauci's comments are in stark contrast to those made by President Trump and other top administration officials in recent days, most notably Vice President Mike Pence.

What they're saying: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Pence hailed the administration's "success," writing: "We've slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives."

  • Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force and was Indiana's governor when the state's HIV rate reached epidemic status in 2015, pointed to overall U.S. cases stabilizing over the past two weeks, "with the daily average case rate across the U.S. dropping to 20,000" and noting " deaths are down to fewer than 750 a day."
  • Trump tweeted on Monday that U.S. coronavirus testing is "much bigger and more advanced than any other country ... that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases."

Of note: In a separate interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Fauci agreed that increased testing does result in more cases reported, but he said higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing."

The big picture: Coronavirus infection numbers continue to rise in states including California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. And record new daily coronavirus cases were reported in Arizona (2,392), Florida (2,783) and Texas (2,622) on Tuesday.

  • Almost 117,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. More than 2.1 million Americans have tested positive for the virus from over 24 million tests. More than 583,500 have recovered.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Florida, Texas and Arizona reported record numbers of new daily novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Zoom in: Arizona reported the most new cases (2,392), followed by Florida (2,783) and then Texas (2,622). The three states were among 20 in the U.S. to report a growth in the number of people to test positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, per a New York Times database. All three states have increased testing and quickly eased restrictions, the NYT notes.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 8,173,940 — Total deaths: 443,685 — Total recoveries — 3,555,169Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 2,137,731 — Total deaths: 116,963 — Total recoveries: 583,503 — Total tested: 24,449,307Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: "We haven't gotten out of our first wave"NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
  6. Work: Coronavirus could upend traditional 9-5 workweeksWhat offices might look like as America returns to work.
3 hours ago - World

North Korea to deploy troops into former inter-Korean cooperation zones

Kim Jong-un in Hanoi. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty

North Korea has announced it will send troops into sites previously used to foster cooperation with South Korea a day after demolishing an inter-Korean liaison office.

Why it matters: North Korea is wiping out all remnants of the detente with South Korea that began in 2018, and taking dramatic symbolic steps to signal a new more hostile era in relations. Pyongyang has also said it will resume military exercises and reestablish guard posts near the heavily fortified border.

