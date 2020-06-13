2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

  • Trump has also been chastised for choosing to host the first "Make America Great Again" rally since March in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which saw a white mob attack black residents and their businesses in 1921— leaving roughly 300 black Americans dead in one of the most violent outbreaks of racism in U.S. history.

What he's saying: "We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday..."

  • "and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jun 10, 2020 - Technology

Twitter and Square make Juneteenth a company holiday

A Juneteenth parade in Milwaukee in 2019. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced Tuesday that Juneteenth would become a holiday for both companies.

Why it matters: The day — June 19 — marks the end of slavery in the United States in 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and told slaves there that they were free and that the Civil War had ended.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began on June 19

President Trump at a roundtable with law enforcement at the White House on June, 8. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his first campaign rally since early March will be held next on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

Why it matters: Trump's rallies usually draw thousands, and the event's safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic are currently unclear. Trump's team has reportedly looked into what safety precautions would be implemented and had planned to present Trump with options, Politico reported on Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,682,831 — Total deaths: 426,427 — Total recoveries — 3,650,044Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 2,049,633 — Total deaths: 114,703 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. States: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are — Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas, as states reopen.
  4. World: Beijing closes food market amid fears of second wave of coronavirus — Brazil reports most coronavirus deaths outside of U.S.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow