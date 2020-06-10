57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began on June 19

President Trump at a roundtable with law enforcement at the White House on June, 8. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his first campaign rally since early March will be held next on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

Why it matters: Trump's rallies usually draw thousands, and the event's safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic are currently unclear. Trump's team has reportedly looked into what safety precautions would be implemented and had planned to present Trump with options, Politico reported on Monday.

  • Trump told reporters that he also planned to hold rallies soon in North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida, all three of which currently experiencing spikes in coronavirus infections.
  • The White House declined to comment on what safety measures would be used at Trump's next rally, referring Axios to Trump's campaign team.

The other side: Former Vice President Joe Biden — who has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination — has not announced plans to resume rallies and is doing little in-person campaigning.

Between the lines: Both the location of the event — Tulsa, which just marked the 99th anniversary of its infamous race massacre — and the date — Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of the slaves — are noteworthy given the ongoing protests against racism in the U.S.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m.: ET: 7,297,059 — Total deaths: 413,237 — Total recoveries — 3,415,720Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,992,136 — Total deaths: 112,513 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. States: Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  4. Economy: Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
  5. ✈️ Travel: United Airlines will require passengers to affirm they are healthy.
Ursula Perano
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests that Confederate statues be removed from Capitol building

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the chairs of the Joint Committee on the Library on Wednesday requesting that the panel remove 11 Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection.

The latest: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the vice chair of the Joint Committee on the Library, responded in a statement that she agrees that "these symbols of cruelty and bigotry" be "expediently" removed from the halls of the Capitol. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the committee chair, has not yet responded.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Updated 28 mins ago - World

Zoom closed account of U.S.-based Chinese activist “to comply with local law”

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The U.S. video-conferencing company Zoom closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre, Axios has learned.

  • Why it matters: Zoom has faced growing scrutiny over security concerns and its ties to China.

Update: A Zoom spokesperson confirmed to Axios that the account had been closed "to comply with local law" and said it had now been re-activated.

