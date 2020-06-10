Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began on June 19

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his first campaign rally since early March will be held next on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

Why it matters: Trump's rallies usually draw thousands, and the event's safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic are currently unclear. Trump's team has reportedly looked into what safety precautions would be implemented and had planned to present Trump with options, Politico reported on Monday.

Trump told reporters that he also planned to hold rallies soon in North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida, all three of which currently experiencing spikes in coronavirus infections.

The White House declined to comment on what safety measures would be used at Trump's next rally, referring Axios to Trump's campaign team.

The other side: Former Vice President Joe Biden — who has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination — has not announced plans to resume rallies and is doing little in-person campaigning.

Between the lines: Both the location of the event — Tulsa, which just marked the 99th anniversary of its infamous race massacre — and the date — Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of the slaves — are noteworthy given the ongoing protests against racism in the U.S.

