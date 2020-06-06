Biden formally secures Democratic presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the formal Democratic presidential nominee on Friday evening, per AP.

The big picture: Biden has been the presumptive frontrunner to take on President Trump since Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign in early April.

Where it stands: Biden currently has 1,993 delegates and contests in eight additional states, as well as three U.S. territories, AP reports.

What he's saying: "This is a difficult time in America’s history. And Donald Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together. We need an economy that works for everyone — now. We need jobs that bring dignity — now. We need equal justice — and equal opportunities — for every American now. We need a president who cares about helping us heal — now," Biden's campaign said in a statement.

