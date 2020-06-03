23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll shows Biden within a point of Trump in Texas

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are in a tight race in Texas, with the former vice president trailing by just a point, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Changing demographics in the state have made it a key target for Democrats in future presidential cycles, forcing the GOP to weigh how it can be more inclusive and keep its hold on the Lone Star state and its 38 electoral votes.

By the numbers: The poll put Trump at 44% and Biden at 43% among registered voters in the state.

  • Respondents favored Trump on handling the economy (54% to 40%) but thought Biden would be better at handling health care (49% to 43%).
  • Both candidates were in the red in terms of their net favorability ratings, however, with Trump at -8 and Biden at -7.

Of note: The poll also showed that 59% of Texan voters support expanding mail-in voting access during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Both a federal appeals court and the Texas Supreme Court have blocked a request by the state's Republican attorney general to expand mail-in voting to all Texas citizens.
  • Trump has expressed unsubstantiated concerns of mail-in ballots being susceptible to voter fraud, which lead Twitter to issue a fact-check against him for the first time last week.

Methodology: 1,166 self-identified registered voters in Texas were surveyed from May 28 - June 1 with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Esper catches White House off guard with opposition to military use, photo op

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press briefing Wednesday that he does not currently support invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil, in order to quell protests against racial injustice.

Why it matters: President Trump threatened this week to deploy military forces if state and local governments aren't able to squash violent protests. Axios reported on Tuesday that Trump is backing off the idea for now, but that he hasn't ruled it out.

Sara Fischer
3 hours ago - Technology

Snapchat will no longer promote Trump's account in Discover

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Snapchat will no longer promote President Trump's account on its "Discover" page of curated content, a spokesperson tells Axios, after Trump tweeted comments that some suggested glorified violence amid racial justice protests.

Why it matters: Snapchat is taking action on the president's account for comments he made elsewhere. That's going farther than other big tech firms and signals a commitment to aligning content served to users with core values, rather than making moderation decisions based narrowly on each post made on its own platform.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
4 hours ago - World

Chinese coronavirus test maker agreed to build a Xinjiang gene bank

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A leading Chinese gene sequencing and biomedical firm that said it would build a gene bank in Xinjiang is supplying coronavirus tests around the world.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are worried that widespread coronavirus testing may provide an opportunity for state-connected companies to compile massive DNA databases for research as well as genetics-based surveillance.

