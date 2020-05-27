Texas Supreme Court blocks mail-in expansion to all voters
Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that "a voter's lack of immunity to COVID-19" doesn't qualify them to apply for a mail-in ballot because it's "not a 'disability' as defined by the Election Code."
Details: The court denied the request of the state's Republican attorney general to stop local election officials from sending vote-by-mail ballots because a voter's lack of immunity to the coronavirus does not constitute a disability. The judges were confident clerks "will comply with the law in good faith."
The big picture: A lower court ruled earlier this month that absentee voting could be expanded to all 16 million Texas voters in the July elections.
- Some in the Republican Party, including President Trump, are pushing back on several states' attempts to introduce early voting options in response to the pandemic.
- Mail-in voting is "more vulnerable to fraud than voting in person," but it's still rare — as are all forms of voter fraud in the U.S., the New York Times notes.