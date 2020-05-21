1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Texas appeals court temporarily blocks mail-in voting for all ruling

Vote-by-mail ballot processing. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily halted a lower court judge's ruling to expand voting by mail in Texas to all 16 million state voters in the July elections.

Details: The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Texas' Republican attorney general on Wednesday to block a federal judge's ruling a day earlier that all registered voters in the state should have the option of mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Meanwhile, Texas Supreme Court is hearing a separate case brought by the state attorney general on whether to limit mail-in voting, the Texas Tribune notes.
  • Texas only permits mail-in voting for seniors and those with health conditions unable to cast ballots in person.

The big picture: Many states have placed an increased emphasis on access to early voting this year as part of efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

  • The Republican Party, President Trump and his reelection campaign have largely sought to push back against attempts to expand mail-in voting.
  • Experts have found all forms of voting fraud are rare in the U.S., but "the mail voting system is more vulnerable to fraud than voting in person," the New York Times notes.

States' coronavirus data "regularly" incomplete or delayed, CDC chief tells FT

President Trump listens as Robert Redfield speaks to reporters at the White House on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Essential data to track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. is regularly delayed and incomplete when sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Financial Times (subscription) on Wednesday.

The big picture: Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks, Axios' Caitlin Owens and Naema Ahmed reported this week.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic could force 40 million to 60 million people into extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $1.90 per day, the World Bank said in a post Wednesday. It projects people in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will be the most affected.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4.9 million people and killed more than 328,000. Over 1.8 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

