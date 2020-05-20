42 times as many mail-in ballots were cast in Tuesday's Virginia municipal elections than in 2016, according to new data from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Why it matters: The state's experience provides an idea of how massively such demand may skyrocket across the U.S. this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and can serve as a signpost for election officials as they rush to prepare in response to the virus.

By the numbers: 61,220 absentee mailed-in ballots were cast across more than 100 cities and towns in Virginia, according to VPAP. In 2016, just 1,452 mailed-in ballots were cast.

In 20 Virginia towns and nine cities, more than half of votes cast were absentee.

Of nearly 91,000 absentee ballot applications submitted for these local elections, 96% were under the "disability or illness" category, which was what people concerned about COVID-19 were told to choose, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.

And these are just municipal-level elections. Demand for vote-by-mail for bigger general elections in November could be so great that some officials are beginning to worry about supply shortages.

"Supply chain issues are huge," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told Axios last week. "There are rumors about a nationwide envelope shortage."

Earlier this year, Wisconsin saw requests for absentee ballots surge and had to act fast to solve its own envelope shortages, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in March.

What to watch: The spike in absentee voting seems to show that the public is paying attention to warnings by public health officials about crowds voting in-person on election day.