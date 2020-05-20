44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections

Data: Virginia Department of Elections. Note: The numbers above show the total number of absentee ballots cast by mail in municipal elections in more than 100 cities and towns across Virginia in 2016 and 2020. This year’s number is preliminary and reflects the number of absentee mail ballots as of Wednesday morning. Chart: Axios Visuals

42 times as many mail-in ballots were cast in Tuesday's Virginia municipal elections than in 2016, according to new data from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Why it matters: The state's experience provides an idea of how massively such demand may skyrocket across the U.S. this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and can serve as a signpost for election officials as they rush to prepare in response to the virus.

By the numbers: 61,220 absentee mailed-in ballots were cast across more than 100 cities and towns in Virginia, according to VPAP. In 2016, just 1,452 mailed-in ballots were cast.

  • In 20 Virginia towns and nine cities, more than half of votes cast were absentee.
  • Of nearly 91,000 absentee ballot applications submitted for these local elections, 96% were under the "disability or illness" category, which was what people concerned about COVID-19 were told to choose, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.

And these are just municipal-level elections. Demand for vote-by-mail for bigger general elections in November could be so great that some officials are beginning to worry about supply shortages.

  • "Supply chain issues are huge," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told Axios last week. "There are rumors about a nationwide envelope shortage."
  • Earlier this year, Wisconsin saw requests for absentee ballots surge and had to act fast to solve its own envelope shortages, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in March.

What to watch: The spike in absentee voting seems to show that the public is paying attention to warnings by public health officials about crowds voting in-person on election day.

  • One new study, for example, found that Wisconsin counties which had higher numbers of in-person voting per voting location during the primary also had a higher rate of positive COVID-19 tests two to three weeks after the election compared to counties with relatively fewer in-person voters.
  • President Trump has been leading Republican efforts to fight some efforts to expand vote-by-mail, claiming without evidence that it could lead to widespread election fraud.

Go deeper

Trump says he's "considering" holding G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer

President Trump at the closing press conference of the G7 summit in 2019, in Biarritz, France. Photo: Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is "considering" ultimately holding the G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer after it was moved to a virtual setting in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: A White House official told Axios then that the virtual move would allow more "resources to be devoted to the urgent needs of each country" because "each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff" to the summit.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pompeo bristles at questions over inspector general's firing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he should have sought State Department Inspector General Steve Linick's ouster "some time ago," in a short and combative press conference that comes amid a trail of reports about what Linick was investigating before being fired by President Trump at Pompeo's request.

What he's saying: Pompeo dismissed those reports — which include claims he had diplomatic security personnel run errands and walk his dog — as "crazy stuff." He refused to address the reason he wanted Linick fired, but said it could not be an act of retaliation because he never knew "what investigations were taking place."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow36 mins ago - World

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,929,455 — Total deaths: 324,063 — Total recoveries — 1,710,265Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,531,485 — Total deaths: 92,066 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. Public health: FEMA has been another lifeline for health care providers.
  4. Oil: Coronavirus pandemic is making the U.S. a petro-state for now.
  5. Business: Target's digital sales jump 141% as shoppers stay home — Big Tech's aid to small business comes with a catch.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Airlines pack in customers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy