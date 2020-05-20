1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots

President Trump appeared to walk back his earlier threat on Wednesday to withhold unspecified federal funding to Michigan after attacking the state for expanding voting-by-mail options during the pandemic, telling reporters that he doesn't think it will be "necessary."

Catch up quick: Trump incorrectly tweeted Wednesday morning that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had sent all of the state's citizens mail-in ballots. He later issued a corrected tweet specifying that Benson had only sent citizens mail-in ballot applications.

  • Trump's tweets both claimed the move was "done illegally and without authorization," and that he would ask to "hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path."
  • There is no evidence that the move to send out absentee ballot applications is illegal, and it's unclear whether the president has the power to alter or withhold any appropriated funds to states without congressional approval.
  • Trump did not threaten states with Republican governors like Georgia and Iowa that are also sending absentee ballot applications to all voters.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed at a press conference that "many" mail-in ballots can be "fraudulent," but declined to say what Trump thought was illegal about Michigan's move. She deferred further questions to the Trump campaign.

  • While Trump seemed to walk back the threat to withhold federal funding, he said that he believes "mail-in ballots are a very dangerous thing" and are "subject to massive fraud."

Between the lines: Many states have placed an increased emphasis on access to early voting this year in order to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • But the Republican Party and Trump's reelection campaign have largely sought to push back against attempts to expand mail-in voting.
  • "Democrats are trying to use coronavirus and the courts to legalize ballot harvesting, implement a nationwide mail-in ballot system, and eliminate nearly every safeguard in our elections," a newly launched site by the Republican National Committee reads.

Experts have found voting fraud to be rare in the U.S., but do conclude that mail-in voting is more susceptible, per the New York Times.

DHS watchdog launches probe into how FEMA is handling coronavirus

Technicians prepare to run a test of one of the Battelle decontamination systems delivered to Colorado by FEMA and HHS on May 8 in Brighton, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's watchdog has launched a new investigation into how FEMA coordinated with federal agencies to prepare for — and respond to — the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: FEMA is leading federal operations in response to the outbreak and is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the U.S.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,968,689 — Total deaths: 326,515 — Total recoveries — 1,885,535Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,549,052 — Total deaths: 93,214 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationCoronavirus cases globally spike over 24 hours, WHO says.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Congress: GOP senator says one-week recess is "unfathomable" before passing next coronavirus bill.
  7. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

The coronavirus is a force for deglobalization

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic is rolling back the tide of globalization, both economically and politically.

Why it matters: For all its flaws, increased global trade and international connections has on the whole been a force for prosperity and peace. COVID-19 is forcing a reshoring that, while necessary, could leave the world poorer and less able to counter global threats — including the pandemic itself.

