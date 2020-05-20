1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens funding for Nevada and Michigan over mail-in voting expansion

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump threatened in a series of Wednesday tweets to "hold up" unspecified funding to Michigan and Nevada after both states rolled out plans to expand voting-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: The White House did not provide any specifics to Axios on what kind of funding could be cut — and it's unclear whether the president has the power to alter or withhold any appropriated funds to states without congressional approval.

  • Trump has been a vocal opponent of expanded mail-in voting, claiming without evidence that it leads to fraud and "doesn't work out well for Republicans." In today's tweets, he argued that the two states' decisions could amount to "voter fraud" and "[cheating] in elections."
  • The president also tagged his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and Treasury and budget officials in the tweets.
  • Worth noting: Last week's special House election in California was held primarily by mail — and was the first time a Republican flipped a Democratic seat in the state since 1998.

What's happening: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced this week that the state would send absentee voter applications to every voter by mail — not ballots, as Trump claimed. She also pointed out that several Republican-led states offered the same option.

  • Nevada is holding an all-mail primary election on June 9 by mailing all active voters absentee ballots. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who spearheaded the plan, is the sole statewide elected Republican in the state.

The big picture: States around the country have opted to expand voting-by-mail or the use of absentee ballots so voters don't have to risk their health by voting in-person.

  • A new study found that Wisconsin counties which had higher numbers of in-person voting per voting location during its primary earlier this year had a higher rate of positive COVID-19 tests two to three weeks after the election compared to counties with relatively fewer in-person voters.

Go deeper: Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 4,931,057 — Total deaths: 324,240 — Total recoveries — 1,710,337Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,532,212 — Total deaths: 92,128 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi announces historic 45-day House remote voting period.
  4. Public health: FEMA has been another lifeline for health care providers.
  5. Business: Target's digital sales jump 141% as shoppers stay home — Big Tech's aid to small business comes with a catch.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Airlines pack in customers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Podcast: Amy Klobuchar deals with mergers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joins the Axios Pro Rata Podcast to discuss her opposition to the possible tie-up between Uber and Grubhub, her concerns over Facebook's deal for Giphy, and why she hasn't signed on to Elizabeth Warren and AOC's blanket moratorium on large mergers.

Go deeper: Democrats line up against possible Uber-Grubhub deal

50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Pelosi announces historic 45-day House remote voting period

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference in the Capitol. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that the House of Representatives will begin a 45-day period for "remote proceedings," which will include proxy voting on the chamber floor.

Why it matters: This period marks the first time in history that congressional members will be able to vote remotely — in this instance, by directing another member to vote on their behalf. Members will also be able to attend committee meetings virtually during the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy