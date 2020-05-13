57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California Republican Mike Garcia wins Democrat-held House seat

California voters casting their ballots. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Mike Garcia won a competitive special election on Wednesday against Democrat Christy Smith, a member of the State Assembly, for California's 25th Congressional District.

Why it matters: The seat was held by Republicans for over two decades before former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill flipped it in the 2018 midterms. But Hill resigned in her first term following allegations of improper relationships with her staff.

  • The seat will be up for grabs again this November. Both Garcia and Smith will meet, as they're both planning to compete for a full term.
  • Republicans are likely to use Wednesday's victory to argue that they can win back seats in 2020 that they've lost since the Trump presidency.

The state of play: Garcia held a 12-point lead over Smith as of Wednesday afternoon, with approximately 76% of precincts reporting, per the Washington Post. Some mail-in ballots remain outstanding, with absentee voting on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Garcia wrote in a statement Wednesday afternoon: "I'm ready to get to work right away for the citizens of the 25th Congressional District."
  • Smith wrote in her concession statement: "While it's critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election. As such, I'd like to congratulate him."

Trump pushes for schools to reopen, despite caution from Fauci

Trump speaks speaks with North Dakota and Colorado governors on May 13 in the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump claimed on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has "had very little impact on young people," and said that NIAD Director Anthony Fauci's caution on reopening schools was "not an acceptable answer" while meeting with governors at the White House.

Reality check: The CDC is spending more than $2 million to find out why some children are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, as kids in at least 15 states and five European countries have suffered from a severe inflammatory illness that could be linked to the virus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:15 p.m. ET: 4,330,982 — Total deaths: 295,671 — Total recoveries — 1,538,388Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,388,002 — Total deaths: 83,715 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,74,322Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill saying, "The American people are worth it."
  4. World: European Union advises member states on which tourists to admit from other countries as borders reopen — Australia and New Zealand reopen after coronavirus cases plummet.
  5. Business: How brands have pivoted Uber rolls out coronavirus-related safety policiesFed chair warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus.
  6. Education: K-12 faces unprecedented options with "Saturday school" and "summer school" debates.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy

The brave new world of digital coronavirus screening

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Employers emerging from lockdown are looking to new COVID-19 screening tools to help workers get back on the job.

Why it matters: Neither employees nor customers are likely to return to businesses if they fear infection, so there needs to be some way to separate the sick from the well. But many new screening services are untested, and could open the door to intrusive health surveillance.

