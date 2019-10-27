Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) will resign amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a congressional staffer, Politico first reported and Hill later confirmed in a statement.
Why it matters: Hill is one of the freshman Democrats elected in the 2018 midterms in a district that President Trump carried in 2016. Hill admitted to an "inappropriate relationship" with a campaign staffer prior to being elected to Congress, but has denied that she engaged in a relationship with a congressional staffer while in office.
What she's saying:
"This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation. Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an apalling invasion of my privacy ... However, I know that as long as I am in Congress, we'll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt ... For the mistakes made along the way and the people who have been hurt, I am so sorry, and I am learning — I am not a perfect person and never pretended to be."