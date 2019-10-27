Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) will resign amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a congressional staffer, Politico first reported and Hill later confirmed in a statement.

Why it matters: Hill is one of the freshman Democrats elected in the 2018 midterms in a district that President Trump carried in 2016. Hill admitted to an "inappropriate relationship" with a campaign staffer prior to being elected to Congress, but has denied that she engaged in a relationship with a congressional staffer while in office.