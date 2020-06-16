Oklahoma health commissioner Lance Frye said on Tuesday that while he appreciates President Trump's team offering temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizer for the upcoming Tulsa rally, attendees should still be tested for the coronavirus after the campaign event.

What he's saying: "As outlined by the CDC, individuals looking to attend Saturday's event ... will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter," Frye said. "Plan in advance and seek out testing ... and limit interactions with others prior to attending. Once the event has concluded, please minimize social interactions and consider being tested again in the days following."

Frye also suggested that rally-goers wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer and maintain six feet of distance from others when possible.

The big picture: Trump plans to host his first re-election rally in months on June 20 amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart urged the Trump campaign to delay the event, arguing it could put the public and Trump himself at risk.