16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Oklahoma health commissioner recommends Trump rally attendees get coronavirus tests

President Trump at a 2018 rally. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Oklahoma health commissioner Lance Frye said on Tuesday that while he appreciates President Trump's team offering temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizer for the upcoming Tulsa rally, attendees should still be tested for the coronavirus after the campaign event.

What he's saying: "As outlined by the CDC, individuals looking to attend Saturday's event ... will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter," Frye said. "Plan in advance and seek out testing ... and limit interactions with others prior to attending. Once the event has concluded, please minimize social interactions and consider being tested again in the days following."

  • Frye also suggested that rally-goers wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer and maintain six feet of distance from others when possible.

The big picture: Trump plans to host his first re-election rally in months on June 20 amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart urged the Trump campaign to delay the event, arguing it could put the public and Trump himself at risk.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Jun 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says all Tulsa rally attendants will be provided with masks

President Trump during a rally on March 2, 2020. Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign will require temperature checks and will distribute face masks and hand sanitizer to each person attending his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, a spokesperson said Monday.

Why it matters: The decision to move ahead with the rally as the number of coronavirus infections continues to be on the rise in many states has prompted scrutiny from public health experts and local officials in Tulsa. It will be the first rally by any presidential candidate since the pandemic was declared in March.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Hawaii's strict coronavirus restrictions appear to be working as COVID-19 case numbers remain low, the Los Angeles Times reports. The state reported eight new cases on Monday, taking the total to 736. The death toll from the virus stands at 17.

Zoom in: An order requiring visitors from outside the state to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and register accommodation addresses with authorities, with the threat of arrest if they do not comply, was extended until Aug. 1, per the L.A. Times. From Tuesday, interstate travelers won't need to quarantine. But airports will conduct checks on Hawaii-bound travelers and anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be denied boarding.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Getting bad cops off the streets

President Trump speaks during an event on police reform in the Rose Garden. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump hinted on Tuesday at a small potential area of bipartisan consensus on policing.

Why it matters: America's police departments do a bad job of keeping bad cops off the streets, with unsurprising and unacceptable results.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow