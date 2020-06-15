2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says all Tulsa rally attendants will be provided with masks

President Trump during a rally on March 2, 2020. Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign will require temperature checks and will distribute face masks and hand sanitizer to each person attending his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, a spokesperson said Monday.

Why it matters: The decision to move ahead with the rally as the number of coronavirus infections continues to be on the rise in many states has prompted scrutiny from public health experts and local officials in Tulsa. It will be the first rally by any presidential candidate since the pandemic was declared in March.

  • Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said Monday that masks would be optional, telling Fox News: "The American people can make decisions for themselves, we're all pretty informed about Covid at this point."
  • Trump tweeted earlier Monday: "The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!"

What they're saying:

“The campaign takes the health and safety of rally-goers seriously and is taking precautions to make the rally safe. Every single rally goer will have their temperature checked, be provided a face mask and hand sanitizer. We are also taking precautions to keep rally-goers safe in the Oklahoma heat — including providing water bottles to keep people hydrated.
— Erin Perrine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign

Between the lines: Two of Trump's recent high-dollar fundraisers had more rigorous safety precautions for top Republican donors than the rally will, including requiring a negative coronavirus test, a wellness questionnaire and temperature checks, NBC News reports.

  • Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart told Tulsa World that he wishes Trump would postpone the rally, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.
  • There's also expected to be a heat wave in Tulsa, which may complicate temperature readings, according to NBC.

Tulsa World editorial: "Wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally

Jacob Knutson
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tulsa World editorial: "Wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally

President Trump at a North Carolina rally in March. Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The editorial board for the Tulsa World, the city's daily newspaper, criticized on Monday President Trump's upcoming rally there, saying "we don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city."

Why it matters: It argued that Tulsa is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic —  and noted that a large, indoor gathering could spark an outbreak, leaving the local health care system to deal with the repercussions.

Updated 14 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa on Saturday is prompting warnings from public health experts, who are stressing that large crowds in an indoor venue without a requirement for face masks could pose serious risks.

Driving the news: Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart said he wishes President Trump would postpone his campaign rally on June 20, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.

Jacob Knutson
Jun 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Infectious-disease expert warns of potential health risks at Trump rally

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told "Fox News Sunday" that attendants of President Trump's upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa on June 2o may face potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Hundreds of people are expected to attend the president's first rally since the since pandemic began and will not be required to wear masks. This comes as multiple states are reporting new daily records of coronavirus hospitalizations.

