53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tulsa World editorial: "Wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally

President Trump at a North Carolina rally in March. Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The editorial board for the Tulsa World, the city's daily newspaper, criticized on Monday President Trump's upcoming rally there, saying "we don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city."

Why it matters: It argued that Tulsa is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic —  and noted that a large, indoor gathering could spark an outbreak, leaving the local health care system to deal with the repercussions.

  • Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart told the paper Sunday that he wishes Trump would postpone his June 20 rally, citing a "significant increase" in case trends that could put both the public and the president at risk.

What they're saying: "Tulsa is still dealing with the challenges created by a pandemic. The city and state have authorized reopening, but that doesn’t make a mass indoor gathering of people pressed closely together and cheering a good idea," the editorial board wrote.

  • "There is no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine. It will be our health care system that will have to deal with whatever effects follow."
  • "The public health concern would apply whether it were Donald Trump, Joe Biden or anyone else who was planning a mass rally at the [Bank of Oklahoma Center]."
  • "This is the wrong time. Tulsa and the nation remain on edge after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump, a divisive figure, will attract protests, the vast majority of which we expect to be peaceful."

Worth noting: By registering to attend, rally-goers agreed to a Trump campaign disclaimer that states they acknowledge the "inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," CNN reports.

  • Attendees at the event will not be required to wear masks.

Marisa Fernandez
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tulsa health director says he wishes Trump would postpone rally

A Trump rally in 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart told Tulsa World in an interview that he wishes President Trump would postpone his campaign rally on June 20, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.

The big picture: Dart's concerns have been echoed by public health experts who say hosting large crowds in an indoor venue without a requirement for face masks could prove to be dangerous. Trump's campaign has informed attendees that the president cannot be held liable if they contract COVID-19.

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

President Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa on Saturday is prompting warnings from public health experts, who are stressing that large crowds in an indoor venue without a requirement for face masks could pose serious risks.

Driving the news: Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart said he wishes President Trump would postpone his campaign rally on June 20, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday in some states marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

