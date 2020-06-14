1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Infectious-disease expert warns of potential health risks at Trump rally

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told "Fox News Sunday" that attendants of President Trump's upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa on June 2o may face potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Hundreds of people are expected to attend the president's first rally since the since pandemic began and will not be required to wear masks. This comes as multiple states are reporting new daily records of coronavirus hospitalizations.

  • Those who request tickets for the rally have received a disclaimer that confirms that by agreeing to end, they "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" and cannot hold the president liable.

What they're saying: "Anything that involves large crowds indoors where there is also screaming, yelling, loud voices, shouting, cheering — all which will help aerosolize this virus — I think are real challenges," Osterholm said.

  • "Let me just put it really simply: Would I want my loved ones in a setting like that? Absolutely not. And it wouldn't matter about politics or the reason why they were there — I wouldn't want them there.
  • "And I think that this again is part of the sense that we're not understanding that we have a long way to go to with this pandemic. It is not over in the next several weeks."

The big picture: At least 14 states have reported increases in new coronavirus cases of 25% or more in the last week.

  • Florida and Texas both reported record-breaking new coronavirus infections in one day last week.
  • In Florida, over 1,000 new infections have been reported every day since June 8. In Texas, government officials said last week that the outbreak in Houston is uncontrolled and poses a significant threat to the community.

"I think that what we have here today is we're not sure what's happening. We have 22 states where cases are increasing, 8 where it's level and 21 states where it's decreasing," Osterholm said.

  • "What we have to understand is that about 5% of the U.S. population has been infected to date with this virus, some locations slightly higher. This virus is not going to rest until it gets to about 60% or 70%, and when I say 'rest' I mean slow down. So, one way or another, we're going to see a lot of additional cases out there."

Axios
Jun 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies

President Trump's latest slogan was featured yesterday during his trip to Dallas, where he led "a roundtable on Transition to Greatness" at a megachurch.

The state of play: Trump's first campaign rally since the national shutdown will be held a week from today in Tulsa, Okla. People requesting tickets see this disclaimer:

Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday in some states marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began on June 19

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his first campaign rally since early March will be held next on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

Why it matters: Trump's rallies usually draw thousands, and the event's safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic are currently unclear. Trump's team has reportedly looked into what safety precautions would be implemented and had planned to present Trump with options, Politico reported on Monday.

