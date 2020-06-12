2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's latest slogan was featured yesterday during his trip to Dallas, where he led "a roundtable on Transition to Greatness" at a megachurch.

The state of play: Trump's first campaign rally since the national shutdown will be held a week from today in Tulsa, Okla. People requesting tickets see this disclaimer:

By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President ... liable for any illness or injury.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends people avoid gathering in mass crowds.

  • Three of the four states — Florida, Arizona and North Carolina — where Trump announced he will be holding rallies have all recently seen a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Go deeper: Inside Trump's virtual 2020 campaign

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began on June 19

President Trump at a roundtable with law enforcement at the White House on June, 8. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his first campaign rally since early March will be held next on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

Why it matters: Trump's rallies usually draw thousands, and the event's safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic are currently unclear. Trump's team has reportedly looked into what safety precautions would be implemented and had planned to present Trump with options, Politico reported on Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,540,679 — Total deaths: 421,948 — Total recoveries — 3,561,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,023,347 — Total deaths: 113,820 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies threaten trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention hostTrump to hold first campaign rally since the pandemic began.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
12 mins ago - Sports

Inside boxing's return to Vegas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Boxing returned on Tuesday thanks to the herculean efforts by promotion company Top Rank to create a "bubble" at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The big picture: Brad Jacobs, Top Rank's COO and the architect of their return-to-play protocol, told Axios, "First, I dissected our events line item by line item. Then I consulted with an infectious disease specialist and an emergency physician, and I depended a lot on these experts to figure out how to do this 100% properly."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow