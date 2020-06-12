Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies

President Trump's latest slogan was featured yesterday during his trip to Dallas, where he led "a roundtable on Transition to Greatness" at a megachurch.

The state of play: Trump's first campaign rally since the national shutdown will be held a week from today in Tulsa, Okla. People requesting tickets see this disclaimer:

By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President ... liable for any illness or injury.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends people avoid gathering in mass crowds.

Three of the four states — Florida, Arizona and North Carolina — where Trump announced he will be holding rallies have all recently seen a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

