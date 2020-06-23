43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I don't kid" about slowing down coronavirus testing

Pressed on whether he was joking when he said at a campaign rally this weekend that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing, President Trump told reporters on Tuesday: "I don't kid."

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that the comments were "tongue-in-cheek." Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal this week that while increased testing does lead to more cases reported, the higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing."

  • Trump continued to describe coronavirus testing as "a double-edged" sword, claiming it accounts for the country's 2.3 million reported cases — the largest case load the world.
  • Last week, Trump called testing "overrated" and said it "makes us look bad."

What he's saying: "I don't kid. Let me just tell you. Let me make it clear," the president said. "We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world and we have the most of them."

"By having more tests, we find more cases. We did 25 plus. 25 million tests. Think of that, 25 million. Way more, by double, triple, quadruple, any other county. Therefore, we test, we're going to have more cases. By having more cases, it sounds bad. But, actually, what it is is we're finding people."
— President Trump

The big picture: The U.S is reporting an average of around 24,000 new cases per day. This is at least in part attributable to increased testing, but there are surges in infections in several states that outpace the growth in testing.

  • The U.S., which has a total population of around 328 million, has conducted around 27 million coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • At least 120,402 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S., the highest death toll in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Top World Health Organization official Mike Ryan said Monday coronavirus cases are soaring "because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time and across the whole world."

The big picture: Ryan said the surge in Latin America, and Brazil in particular, was "worrying." "Some of that increase may be attributed to increased testing," he said. "But we do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon."

Updated 7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Increases in new novel coronavirus cases were reported in 29 U.S. states and territories on Monday, but officials are pushing ahead with reopening local economies, the Washington Post reports.

Zoom in: Florida passed 100,000 reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173. Seven states now have more than 100,000 reported cases since the pandemic began.

Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon
6 hours ago - Health

People of color have less access to coronavirus testing

Adapting Peter Walker and Kyle Slugg’s analysis of URISA’s GISCorpsCoders Against COVID, Esri, U.S. Census data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, areas with largely white populations have had access to more testing sites than communities that are predominantly made up of people of color.

Why it matters: Black and Latino people are already more susceptible to infection and serious illness, and racial disparities in testing only contribute to that problem.

