Infectious-disease expert says coronavirus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he does not believe the coronavirus pandemic in the United States will ease over the summer or in the fall.

Driving the news: The country on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new cases of the coronavirus — the highest total since May 1 — despite claims from Trump administration officials that concerns over a second wave of the virus are "overblown." Osterholm countered that he believes a second or third wave of coronavirus is unlikely because the first wave has yet to slow down.

What he's saying: "I'm actually of the mind right now — I think this is more like a forest fire. I don't think that this is going to slow down," he said. "Wherever there's wood to burn, this fire is going to burn, and right now we have a lot of susceptible people."

  • Osterholm added that he does not think the influenza model of multiple waves applies to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
  • "Right now, I don't see this slowing down through the summer or into the fall. I don't think we're going to see one, two and three waves. I think we're just going to see one very, very difficult forest fire of cases."

The big picture: As of Sunday afternoon, the country has reported more than 2.2 million coronavirus cases — the highest caseload in the world — and has suffered at least 119,744 deaths from the virus.

  • The European Union, which has a population of around 446 million, is seeing average new confirmed case numbers of around 4,000 per day, compared to about 24,000 for the U.S.
  • This is at least in part attributable to increased testing by the U.S., but there are surges in infections in several states that outpace the growth in testing. The U.S., which has a total population of around 328 million, has conducted around 26 million coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand reported on Sunday two new novel coronavirus cases related to travelers in quarantine facilities. The Ministry of Health stressed that all five cases in the country involve travelers returning from overseas and there remains no community spread.

Zoom in: The border remains closed to all but New Zealand permanent residents and citizens. The rule has prevented an estimated 10,000 migrant workers and relatives of NZ residents and citizens from entering the country, the Washington Post notes.

Rebecca Falconer
Trump says he asked officials to slow coronavirus testing down

President Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told the crowd at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday that he asked officials to "slow the testing down" for the novel coronavirus.

Details: This is the first time Trump has made such remarks, and the campaign for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a statement calling Trump's comments "outrageous" and "appalling." White House officials told reporters that Trump was joking, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Face masks were handed out upon entry to President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, but wearing them was not enforced.

Zoom in: Physical distancing markers were used at rally entrances, but social distancing was not required for attendees inside the event. Temperature checks were given for those entering the rally.

