Details: Sanders said the U.S. government should set drug costs based on the average prices in 6 other countries, including Canada, per Reuters. He told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" earlier, "People are dying, the cost has soared in recent years and you have 3 companies that control over 90% of the insulin market."

By the numbers: The cost of a vial of insulin is about $340 in the U.S., whereas it's about $30 in Canada, CBC notes.

Almost 26% of people with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. rationed their insulin in the past year, a rate that's 4 times higher than others who live with the disease in other affluent countries, a survey from nonprofit diabetes advocacy group T1 International shows.

The big picture: The Trump administration has identified drug prices as a key issue. However, this month it killed a major part of its plan to lower prices, which would have overhauled the rebates collected by pharmacy benefit managers — the middlemen between insurance plans and drug companies.

The White House is reportedly preparing an executive order on drug prices.

What they're saying: Drug makers say they have to raise U.S. list prices to try and offset costly rebates they must offer to get drugs covered by insurance plans, Reuters notes.

