Almost 26% of people with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. rationed their insulin in the past year, a rate that is 4 times higher than other people who have the disease and live in other affluent countries, according to a survey from the nonprofit diabetes advocacy group T1 International.

Why it matters: Stories about U.S. patients dying from rationing insulin have put the drug at the center of the debate on how the country will lower prices for essential medicines.