In photos: Lindsey Jacobellis gold leads Winter Olympics Day 5 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

Team USA Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates on the podium after winning the snowboard women's cross final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 9. Photo: Marco Bertorelli/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA has its first Beijing Winter Olympic Games gold medal, after Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday.

The big picture: American Colby Stevenson, who survived a 2016 car crash, winning silver in the inaugural men's freestyle skiing big air competition was another Winter Olympics Day 5 highlight.

Team USA's Colby Stevenson performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on Day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougangin Beijing, China, on Feb. 9. Photo: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images
Petra Vlhova celebrates after winning Slovakia's first-ever Olympic Alpine gold medal, in the women's slalom in Beijing on Feb. 9. Photo: Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
Team USA's Shaun White in the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification in Zhangjiakou, China, for which he qualified. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
French Olympic ice dance pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in Beijing on Feb. 9. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
American defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Russian Olympian Yulia Kanakina takes part in the women's skeleton training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 9. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
Team USA's Alexander Hall competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski big air final run during the Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Feb. 9. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Conservatives push books on right-wing heroes

Sample titles from Heroes of Liberty. Photo: Courtesy of Heroes of Liberty

A conservative children's book startup has begun publishing a series focused on conservative icons and what it views as childhood role models, including former President Reagan, actor John Wayne and social critic Thomas Sowell.

Why it matters: The publisher of the books, Heroes of Liberty, was created to counter numerous children's books focusing on progressive heroes like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to Heroes of Liberty editor Bethany Mandel.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis wins U.S. its 1st Olympic gold in Beijing

Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates her win in the snowboard women's cross final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday to earn the U.S. its first Olympic gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Games.

The big picture:The 36-year-old from Connecticut is the most decorated snowboard cross athlete ever, but this is her first Olympic gold. She's also the oldest Olympian to win a snowboard medal, NBC Sports notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Updated 5 hours ago - World

Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.

Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. and a key link for the automobile industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow