Team USA has its first Beijing Winter Olympic Games gold medal, after Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday.

The big picture: American Colby Stevenson, who survived a 2016 car crash, winning silver in the inaugural men's freestyle skiing big air competition was another Winter Olympics Day 5 highlight.

Team USA's Colby Stevenson performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on Day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougangin Beijing, China, on Feb. 9. Photo: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Petra Vlhova celebrates after winning Slovakia's first-ever Olympic Alpine gold medal, in the women's slalom in Beijing on Feb. 9. Photo: Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Team USA's Shaun White in the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification in Zhangjiakou, China, for which he qualified. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

French Olympic ice dance pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in Beijing on Feb. 9. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

American defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Russian Olympian Yulia Kanakina takes part in the women's skeleton training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 9. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images