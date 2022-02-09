Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday to earn the U.S. its first Olympic gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Games.

The big picture: The 36-year-old from Connecticut is the oldest Olympian to win a snowboard medal and she has now tied the Olympic appearances record, having competed in five different Winter Games, per NBC Sports.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.