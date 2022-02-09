Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis wins U.S. its 1st Olympic gold in Beijing

Rebecca Falconer

Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates her win in the snowboard women's cross final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday to earn the U.S. its first Olympic gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Games.

The big picture: The 36-year-old from Connecticut is the oldest Olympian to win a snowboard medal and she has now tied the Olympic appearances record, having competed in five different Winter Games, per NBC Sports.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Updated 4 hours ago - World

Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.

Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. and a key link for the automobile industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
4 hours ago - Technology

King Mark's unshakeable reign

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Meta/Facebook's historic stock plunge slashed the company's value by roughly one-third over the past week and roiled markets but left one key figure unbowed: Founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be poorer, but he's no less powerful.

Why it matters: Other CEOs facing such disasters have quit, or at least faced boardroom challenges or shareholder revolts. But Zuckerberg's ownership of a class of shares with special voting rights gives him effective and absolute control over the company.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China. Photo: François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images

🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of second Olympic event

⛷️ 5 women ski jumpers disqualified from Olympics for jumpsuit violations

🥉 Skiier Jessie Diggins makes history with Olympic bronze

🥇Speedskater Ireen Wüst becomes first athlete to win individual gold at 5 Olympics

📸 In photos: Nathan Chen sets record in Winter Olympics Day 4 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow