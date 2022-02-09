Sign up for our daily briefing
Silver medalist Colby Stevenson of Team USA celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing freeski big air final flower ceremony on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougan in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Olympic debutant Colby Stevenson won Team USA a silver medal in the inaugural men's freestyle skiing big air competition in Beijing on Wednesday.
The big picture: The 24-year-old's achievement is all the more remarkable, given he nearly died in a 2016 car crash in rural Idaho that severely injured his brain, broke multiple bones and left him in a medically induced coma for three days, per Olympics.com.
What he's saying: "Five years after my car accident, I'm still using that as a life lesson to just live and enjoy every moment," Stevenson told People Magazine.
- "Once you can appreciate the little things then really impactful or big events in your life mean that much more," the Utah-based skier added.
- "Just coming back to skiing for me was like, I felt like I was a little kid just learning how to ride a bike and it's just ecstatic. So I'm just remembering that feeling."