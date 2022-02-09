Olympic debutant Colby Stevenson won Team USA a silver medal in the inaugural men's freestyle skiing big air competition in Beijing on Wednesday.

The big picture: The 24-year-old's achievement is all the more remarkable, given he nearly died in a 2016 car crash in rural Idaho that severely injured his brain, broke multiple bones and left him in a medically induced coma for three days, per Olympics.com.

What he's saying: "Five years after my car accident, I'm still using that as a life lesson to just live and enjoy every moment," Stevenson told People Magazine.