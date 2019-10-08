The November Democratic primary debates — hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post — scheduled to take place in Georgia on Nov. 20, and 8 presidential candidates have already qualified to appear on stage.

How it works: Qualifying thresholds have narrowed for November's debate. Under the new rules, a candidate must reach 3% in at least 4 accepted polls, or reach 5% in 2 single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada. A candidate must also attract 165,000 unique donors and a minimum of 600 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.