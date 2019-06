Why it matters: Relations between the U.S. and North Korea have been strained since Trump and Kim's Hanoi summit collapsed over denuclearization and sanctions relief issues in February.

The big picture: The development comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Kim to discuss the political situation over the Korean Peninsula and reached unspecified consensus on important issues, per AP. Trump has said he'll have an "extended meeting" on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan next week. Trump is due to travel to South Korea afterward for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, per Reuters.

