Trump tweets he'll have "extended meeting" with China's Xi at G20

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the phone this morning and that the two leaders agreed to have an "extended meeting" at the G20 summit in Japan on June 28–29. He added that talks between the two sides will take place before the meeting.

Why it matters: The Dow jumped several hundred points on the news that Xi and Trump have agreed to meet, with the risk of new tariffs on $350 billion of Chinese goods still looming over the global economy. Trump threatened last week that the tariffs would go into effect if Xi failed to attend the G20.

