President Trump threatened Monday that China would face an additional $300 billion in tariffs if Chinese President Xi Jinping fails to appear at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan later this month during a call with CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The big picture: Trump said he would be "surprised" if Xi didn't attend, adding that the two have a meeting scheduled during the summit. He said, "I have a great relationship with him. He's an incredible guy, great man. He's very strong and very smart but he's for China and I am for the United States."