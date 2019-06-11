North Korea said the U.S. must "withdraw its hostile policy" toward Pyongyang or agreements reached at the landmark Singapore summit may become "a blank sheet of paper," Reuters reported Tuesday, citing state media.

Why it matters: President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's Hanoi summit in February collapsed over denuclearization and sanctions relief issues. Now, Pyongyang says the joint statement Trump and Kim signed in Singapore on June 12, 2018, is "in danger" because it says the U.S. is "turning a blind eye to its implementation" with an "arrogant and unilateral U.S. policy" that it says "will never work,"per Reuters.