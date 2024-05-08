3 hours ago - News

Amid national shortage, veterinarians flock to Florida

headshot
headshot
headshot
Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

New veterinary clinics are popping up in Florida amid an ongoing national vet shortage.

The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated the shortage, which has contributed to provider burnout.

By the numbers: The number of vet establishments across the country has gone up 8.4% since 2012, according to 2021 Census Bureau data, the most recent available.

Zoom out: Many more vets are probably still needed to meet demand.

  • As of 2022, there were about 86 million dogs and 66 million cats in the U.S., an annual increase of about 2% a year since 2016, according to a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association, Mark Rosati.
  • In 2023, the AVMA noticed demand for companion animal veterinary services starting to return to pre-pandemic levels, a trend expected to continue this year, Rosati told Axios.

Now two in three households own a pet, per American Pet Products Association data.

What we're watching: Veterinary schools are increasing class capacity and new vet schools are in development, Rosati said.

Of note: 64% of vets are women, per AVMA numbers.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more