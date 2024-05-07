Gun incidents surge at Florida schools, research finds

Share on email (opens in new window)

Florida's K-12 schools saw 71 firearm incidents in the decade ending in 2023 — more than three times the prior decade's 21 incidents. Why it matters: Florida had the third most incidents of any state, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, an open-source research project attempting to quantify gun incidents at grade schools.

Only California and Texas had more.

How it works: The group defines "incidents" as instances when a gun is fired or brandished with intent to shoot, or when a bullet hits school property.

The latest: 111 incidents have occurred nationwide this year as of April 29, including seven in Florida.

Data: David Riedman, K-12 School Shooting Database; Note: Firearm incident defined as when a gun is brandished with intent to shoot or fired, or when a bullet hits school property; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Absent significant gun reform, schools are turning to other measures to protect kids, ranging from rules requiring see-through backpacks to issuing teachers "panic buttons" and hiring armed guards.

The state took exclusive control over firearm regulation three decades ago, preventing local governments and school districts from setting their own rules.

The Legislature established a "Guardian" program after the Parkland school shooting that, in part, allows school districts to employ armed personnel (including teachers).

Fifty-three counties participate in the program — though many, including Hillsborough County, opt for security guards instead of armed teachers.

Between the lines: Nearly a quarter of K-12 teachers across the U.S. experienced a gun lockdown last year, Axios' Jennifer Kingson reports.