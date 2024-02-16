Temple Terrace goes to court over retail strip

Share on email (opens in new window)

The cornerstone of Temple Terrace's downtown revival project is crumbling, the Tampa Beacon reports. Why it matters: The Fountain Shoppes, a retail strip once expected to boost the city's downtown, is now suffering from poor upkeep and waste management issues that aren't getting any attention.

The property has seven code violations — and after months of unanswered letters, emails and phone calls, the city is taking its developer to court.

Catch up fast: The Fountain Shoppes features popular businesses like Chase Bank, Starbucks, and Rocking Crab Seafood and Bar.

Its developer, Jared Moon, faced many issues while working on the project — including COVID-related delays and rising construction costs. "I would not do it again," he tells the Beacon, adding it's "not at all profitable."

Per the Beacon, city officials believe Moon's unhappiness is clear from the property's condition: Garbage is "everywhere," and the titular fountain sits out of order, with murky water.

There are two liens on the property: one for $100 per day that now totals $12,600 and one for $250 that reached $54,250 in January.

What's next: Moon pleaded not guilty to seven counts of violating city ordinances in December.

The case is ongoing. He's cleaned up some of the trash on the property — but most of the development's larger issues remain.

The bottom line: The Fountain Shoppes' success is crucial to the city's effort to establish a proper downtown and attract new developers, the Beacon notes.