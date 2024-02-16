Temple Terrace goes to court over retail strip
The cornerstone of Temple Terrace's downtown revival project is crumbling, the Tampa Beacon reports.
Why it matters: The Fountain Shoppes, a retail strip once expected to boost the city's downtown, is now suffering from poor upkeep and waste management issues that aren't getting any attention.
- The property has seven code violations — and after months of unanswered letters, emails and phone calls, the city is taking its developer to court.
Catch up fast: The Fountain Shoppes features popular businesses like Chase Bank, Starbucks, and Rocking Crab Seafood and Bar.
- Its developer, Jared Moon, faced many issues while working on the project — including COVID-related delays and rising construction costs. "I would not do it again," he tells the Beacon, adding it's "not at all profitable."
- Per the Beacon, city officials believe Moon's unhappiness is clear from the property's condition: Garbage is "everywhere," and the titular fountain sits out of order, with murky water.
- There are two liens on the property: one for $100 per day that now totals $12,600 and one for $250 that reached $54,250 in January.
What's next: Moon pleaded not guilty to seven counts of violating city ordinances in December.
- The case is ongoing. He's cleaned up some of the trash on the property — but most of the development's larger issues remain.
The bottom line: The Fountain Shoppes' success is crucial to the city's effort to establish a proper downtown and attract new developers, the Beacon notes.
