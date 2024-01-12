Bucs face reeling Eagles as NFL playoffs begin

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 25, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Bucs enter the first round of the NFL playoffs as underdogs at home on Monday.

State of play: They're hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, who had been a favorite to reach the Super Bowl for a second straight season before entering a tailspin. The Birds started out 10-1 but finished the regular season 11-6 with an ugly 27-10 loss to the Giants.

QB Jalen Hurts dislocated a finger in that game, while star wide receiver A.J. Brown injured his knee. Both hope to play against the Bucs.

The odds: Back in September, we lost to Philly at home, 25-11.

And the Eagles are roughly three-point favorites to beat the Bucs.

In short, Tampa Bay is going into the postseason as a major long shot for a third Super Bowl championship.

Las Vegas oddsmakers place the Bucs' odds of winning the title around 75-to-1, while ESPN's projections give the team a 0.4% chance to win it all.

How to watch: Monday, 8pm on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+.