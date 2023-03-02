Filling up in Tampa Bay gets a little easier

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa Bay drivers spent an average of $3.33 for every gallon of gas in February, per GasBuddy data. That's down 4% year over year, and down 1% from January.

The big picture: Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

Why it matters: Cheaper gas is good news for American consumers, especially commuters, more than three-quarters of whom rely on car travel, making them particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Between the lines: Gas prices are also a political football, rightfully so or not.

When prices are high, many Americans tend to blame whoever's sitting in the Oval Office — even though, as Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, they lack significant control over the cost of commodities priced on global markets, oil included.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president, we could be looking at a fight over gas prices with Biden.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.