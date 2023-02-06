Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern

"Four lesbians at Jimmie White's Tavern," circa 1950. Photo: Courtesy of Digital Commons at University of South Florida

I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s.

The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.

Yes, but: Tampa's gay bars were often targeted by police raids in these years. Some women later alleged harassment and sexual abuse at the hands of police.

Why it matters: Even now, lesbian bars are a dying breed. There are only around 24 left in the nation — down from about 200 in 1980, according to The Lesbian Bar Project, which tracks and supports lesbian bars.

These are vital spaces for queer women and trans folks who want a different scene from the typical gay bar.

"Lesbian at Jimmie White's Tavern," January 1950. Photo: Courtesy of Digital Commons at University of South Florida

What they're saying: Pat "The Plumber" Ditto, an activist and editor of women's publication Womyn's Words, called Cucujo's her safe haven.

"Weeknight regulars at Cucojo’s were literally the salt of the earth – working class gay people with socially prohibitive evenings because of their work hours, finding friendship and acceptance at this bar," Ditto wrote in a 2003 issue.

The bar was in a building that no longer appears to exist, in the area of downtown Tampa near where Oxford Exchange is now.

Go deeper: Take a look at these archival photos from the University of South Florida's Bobby Smith Photo Collection.