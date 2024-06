Everett-based fusion startup Helion is reportedly in talks to sell electricity to OpenAI, the AI startup and ChatGPT developer, to power its data centers.

Why it matters: The Seattle region has emerged as a global leader in the race for fusion energy, with multiple major companies looking to crack the code on the clean, sustainable power source.

Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, has invested $375 million into Helion, his largest personal investment.

Zoom in: The Wall Street Journal reported the potential deal Monday and said Altman recused himself from the deal talks between OpenAI and Helion.

Catch up quick: Helion is working on its seventh fusion prototype and expects it to provide the key step of producing electricity sometime this year.

Helion is building fusion power plants to sell electricity to Nucor, America's largest steel producer, and Microsoft.

