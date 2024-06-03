Share on email (opens in new window)

Fusion startup Helion is reportedly in talks to sell electricity to OpenAI, the AI startup and ChatGPT developer, to power its data centers. Why it matters: Silicon Valley entrepreneur Sam Altman is both the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI and a major investor and chairman of Helion.

Zoom in: The Wall Street Journal reported the potential deal Monday and said Altman recused himself from the deal talks between OpenAI and Helion.

The article digs into Altman's various investments across startups and says the holdings he controls are worth at least $2.8 billion as of early this year.

Catch up quick: Altman has invested $375 million into Helion, his largest personal investment.