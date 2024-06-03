Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
Fusion startup Helion is reportedly in talks to sell electricity to OpenAI, the AI startup and ChatGPT developer, to power its data centers.
Why it matters: Silicon Valley entrepreneur Sam Altman is both the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI and a major investor and chairman of Helion.
Zoom in: The Wall Street Journal reported the potential deal Monday and said Altman recused himself from the deal talks between OpenAI and Helion.
Catch up quick: Altman has invested $375 million into Helion, his largest personal investment.