🏆 A special shout out to Declan Mallady of Snoqualmie Elementary who tied for 22nd in this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

🤑 Seattle gained millionaires at the sixth-highest rate among U.S. cities between 2013 and 2023, adding 3,700 millionaires, nine centimillionaires and one billionaire to its tally last year.

That adds up to an estimated 54,200 millionaires, 130 centimillionaires and 11 billionaires in total in our area. (Puget Sound Business Journal)

🏡 Washington is giving nearly $40 million in grants to programs, including in Seattle and King County, to help homes and businesses shift from fossil fuels to electric heat pumps. (GeekWire)

✈️ Boeing faces federal regulators this week over how it plans to resolve safety problems found when a 737 MAX-9 jet experienced a mid-flight door plug blowout in January.