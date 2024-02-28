FAA: Boeing must submit plan to fix "systemic quality-control issues"

The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX that suffered the door plug incident in January 2024. Photo: NTSB via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday that Boeing has 90 days to create a plan to address its "systemic quality-control issues." Why it matters: Boeing, one of the world's largest aerospace manufacturers, has been under intense scrutiny after one of its 737 MAX 9 jets experienced a mid-flight door plug blowout in January.

Driving the news: "Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements," FAA administrator Michael Whitaker said in a press release Wednesday laying out the timeline for Boeing to establish and submit an action plan.

The FAA is currently conducting an audit of Boeing's production and manufacturing quality systems, which is expected to be complete in the "coming weeks," per the release.

Boeing's action plan is expected to incorporate both the findings of the audit and the results of a recent review of Boeing's practices. That review raised concerns about how the company manages safety.

Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement Wednesday that the company has "a clear picture of what needs to be done" and will develop the plan.

"Our Boeing leadership team is totally committed to meeting this challenge," he added.

The big picture: All Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft were temporarily grounded in U.S. territory after a "plugged" emergency exit door flew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in early January.

A federal watchdog said earlier this month that preliminary findings indicated that missing bolts likely contributed to the incident.

Subsequent inspections by airlines of Boeing's MAX 9 jets revealed quality control issues, including loose bolts. Boeing had urged airlines to inspect the jets for possible loose bolts back in December 2023.

The FAA vowed earlier this month to hold Boeing accountable for any possible safety violations.

Go deeper: What's going on with Boeing 737 Max 9 planes

Editor's note: This story was updated with a statement from Boeing's president and CEO.