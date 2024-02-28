FAA: Boeing must submit plan to fix "systemic quality-control issues"

Driving the news: "Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements," FAA administrator Michael Whitaker said in a press release Wednesday laying out the timeline for Boeing to establish and submit an action plan.
The FAA is currently conducting an audit of Boeing's production and manufacturing quality systems, which is expected to be complete in the "coming weeks," per the release.
Boeing's action plan is expected to incorporate both the findings of the audit and the results of a recent review of Boeing's practices. That review raised concerns about how the company manages safety.
Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement Wednesday that the company has "a clear picture of what needs to be done" and will develop the plan.
"Our Boeing leadership team is totally committed to meeting this challenge," he added.
Subsequent inspections by airlines of Boeing's MAX 9 jets revealed quality control issues, including loose bolts. Boeing had urged airlines to inspect the jets for possible loose bolts back in December 2023.