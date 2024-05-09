Here come 80° days in Seattle

Lift up your hearts and rejoice, sun-loving Seattleites — our first 80° days since September are on their way. Why it matters: For many Seattleites, the return of the sun can have a positive impact on our mental and physical wellbeing. We are less likely to feel the effects of seasonal affective disorder and more likely to spend time outdoors, which studies show boosts wellness.

Driving the news: A high-pressure system — typically associated with warmer temperatures and clearer skies — is at the coast today, National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Lindeman told Axios.

The high in Seattle is expected to be in the mid-70s today, though it could be the warmest day of the week for some areas, especially along the coast, she said.

As the pressure system moves inland, it is expected to bring highs 15 to 20 degrees above the Seattle normal of 65 for this time of year, she said.

A high of 81 is predicted at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for Friday.

The intrigue: The forecast could rise a degree or two as we get closer to the weekend, and we could challenge the daily record highs of 87 both days.

What they're saying: "Breaking the record is not a slam dunk, but I would not count it out of the realm of possibilities," said Lindeman.

Between the lines: There's an even greater chance, though, of record-high daily low temperatures along the coast and in Seattle, per Lindeman.

Nights on average are heating up faster than days in most parts of the U.S. — a worrisome trend partly associated with climate change.

The record overnight low temperature of 55 at Sea-Tac, set in 1988, could be broken Saturday morning, said Lindeman.

What's next: Sunday should cool down into the low to mid-70's and perhaps get a little breezy, per Lindeman.

Fun fact: Notice how we are not trying to get all out in front of ourselves and report beyond the weekend?