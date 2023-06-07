It's going to be a hot one, but you shouldn't have to pull out the portable air conditioning just yet.

Driving the news: A high-pressure ridge over Western Washington is expected to bring highs in the mid to upper 80s or even the 90s in some spots to Puget Sound Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

That's around 20 degrees warmer than the normal average of 69 to 70, weather service meteorologist Jeff Michalski told Axios.

Why it matters: Because of human-caused climate change, average summer temperatures are on the rise across much of the U.S. — and extreme heat events are coming earlier in the season and lasting longer, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

On Thursday, highs will drop into the lower 80s and by Friday, down to around 68. Michalski said the region could also on Friday see light, scattered showers as well as thunderstorms.

What's next: The three-month outlook for June, July and August by the Climate Prediction Center shows above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in Washington.