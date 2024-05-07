4 hours ago - News

Microsoft cracks down on security after attacks

headshot
In this photo illustration, the Microsoft Corporation logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Microsoft is overhauling its entire production line to prioritize cybersecurity and incorporate recommendations from a recent government investigation, the company's top security executive said last week.

Why it matters: Microsoft has come under fire in recent months after a wave of nation-state attacks targeted the company's products, resulting in Chinese and Russian spies accessing email inboxes tied to a cabinet secretary and senior Microsoft executives.

  • A government board has said the incidents could've been prevented.

The bottom line: All Microsoft user accounts will soon have multi-factor authentication by default.

Driving the news: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sent a memo to employees Friday detailing the new approach, according to The Verge.

  • "If you're faced with the tradeoff between security and another priority, your answer is clear: Do security," Nadella wrote in the memo.

What's next: Government officials will be watching closely to see how well Microsoft's new principles are implemented.

  • "Of course, the proof will be in the pudding," said Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Go deeper

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more