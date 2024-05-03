Microsoft is overhauling its entire production line to prioritize cybersecurity and incorporate recommendations from a recent government investigation, the company's top security executive said Friday. Why it matters: Microsoft has come under fire in recent months after a wave of nation-state attacks targeted the company's products, resulting in Chinese and Russian spies accessing email inboxes tied to a cabinet secretary and senior Microsoft executives.

These incidents started through relatively unsophisticated ways that a government board has said could've been prevented.

What they're saying: "Microsoft plays a central role in the world's digital ecosystem, and this comes with a critical responsibility to earn and maintain trust," Charlie Bell, executive vice president of Microsoft Security, wrote in a blog post Friday. "We must and will do more."

Zoom in: Bell said that Microsoft's internal production cycles will now run on three principles: secure-by-design, secure-by-default and secure operations.

All Microsoft user accounts will soon have multi-factor authentication by default.

Microsoft will retain all security logs for at least two years and make six months of relevant logs available to customers.

And the company is adding new deputy CISO positions who will oversee the implementation of the dozens of new changes and work closely with engineering teams.

Microsoft's threat intelligence offices will also now fall under the CISO's office, rather than operate as a separate unit.

Driving the news: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also sent a memo to employees Friday detailing the new approach, according to The Verge.

"If you're faced with the tradeoff between security and another priority, your answer is clear: Do security," Nadella wrote in the memo.

"In some cases, this will mean prioritizing security above other things we do, such as releasing new features or providing ongoing support for legacy systems," he added.

Catch up quick: Microsoft unveiled the initial plans for this security overhaul in November as the government's Cyber Safety Review Board was conducting its investigation into how last summer's China-backed hack happened.

Nadella teased these changes during last week's quarterly earning call, telling analysts that Microsoft is "doubling down" on cybersecurity.

The intrigue: Microsoft's commitments and internal statements have landed with at least one top cyber official: Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"Having the CEO himself actually make the statement, I was really pleased to see that," Easterly told Axios on the sidelines of the Silverado Annual Summit in Napa on Friday.

Nadella "signaling to the other security engineers... that this is the preeminent consideration for product development, I just think that is incredibly important," Easterly added.

The big picture: The Biden administration has been pushing all companies to prioritize cybersecurity throughout their organizations, not just Microsoft.

CISA has reportedly been circulating a pledge for tech companies to sign promising to implement "secure-by-design" practices in their products.

Flashback: Microsoft also embarked on a similar journey to prioritize cybersecurity in the company's products back in 2002.

What's next: Government officials will be watching closely to see how well Microsoft's new principles are implemented.