The nation's cyber defense agency unveiled a highly anticipated update to its secure-by-design principles that provides more clarity on how to actually implement them.

Why it matters: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has spent most of the year pushing a new set of secure-by-design principles to get software manufacturers to build better cybersecurity into their products.

While the guidelines are voluntary, CISA's effort is seen as a precursory step in the Biden administration's push to make software manufacturers liable for the security vulnerabilities in their products.

Catch up quick: CISA released an initial set of secure-by-design principles in April that encouraged software manufacturers to rethink how they design their products to cut down the number of possible security vulnerabilities.

The guidelines included steps like making sure their products allow for multifactor authentication and requiring users to create a strong password whenever they're first setting up a device.

Since the release, the agency has been on a listening tour, taking feedback from hundreds of individuals, companies and nonprofits about what does, and doesn't, work in the principles.

Details: The updated guidance urges transparency, accountability, taking ownership for security outcomes, and building a corporate structure around implementing secure-by-design principles.

The guidance now also details how manufacturers can best measure the effectiveness of these new security measures.

CISA jointly released the updated guidelines with 13 other governments, including offices in the U.K., Canada, Israel, Japan and Singapore.

The intrigue: CISA and its co-authors note in the update that these principles also apply to manufacturers of artificial intelligence software systems and models.

"While they might differ from traditional forms of software, fundamental security practices still apply to AI systems and models," the report says.

Some of the secure design recommendations might need to be modified for AI, per the report.

What's next: CISA will start accepting comments in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

